It began 14 days ago with a cryptic tweet from Michael Burry — the now legendary trader mythologized in the film The Big Short for his spotting of the 2008 disaster long before the rest of the world caught on. He posted one of his trademark riddles on X. But because Burry almost never speaks publicly, it caught the worlds attention. The dot connectors came out in force.

A few days later, the next reveal. His hedge fund SCION Capital revealed in their 13F filing that Burry’s two biggest positions were monster shorts against two of the AI/tech high priests. He opened a $912.1 million notional put on Palantir, and a roughly $186.6 million notional put on Nvidia. The markets, riding high on the fake valuations hod, began clutching their pearls.

Because for two years straight we’ve been essentially psychologically programmed to believe that AI is going to take over the world, replace every job, and at the same time, mint trillions in profit for this small group of companies dominating the S&P500. It’s fair to say this AI hype cycle — and the debt-fuelled data-center binge behind it — has basically kept the U.S. economy from sinking into the Greater Depression. These companies are now a huge chunk of GDP.

There’s just one issue: most of them are swimming in debt and have barely any profits coming in. Their price to earnings ratios are insane. Beyond this, their balance sheets are a hall of mirrors designed to obfuscate the reality. NVIDIA makes fantasy contracts with OpenAI, OpenAI makes fantasy contracts with Palantir, Palantir makes fantasy contracts with NVIDIA — all of them pretending these hypothetical deals are “future earnings,” despite nobody having the cash to make any of it real. Meanwhile, most of the data centers sit empty.

Burry and his fund appear to have called BS on the whole circus. Which seems to have flipped investor rapid gambler psychology from greed to fear. This is something I have been warning about for a couple of months now. That the set up was there for a sudden shock. The day before his reveal, I wrote the following in my article titled Repo Blowout: The Latest Spectacle At The Carnival of Financial Horrors.

“Meanwhile the stock market is now the greatest asset price bubble in history. NVIDIA’s market cap is over $5 trillion dollars, more than the GDP of nations like India, Germany, Japan and pretty much every other nation besides the U.S and China. Just think about it for a moment. We’re being told NVIDIA is ‘worth’ more than the combined dollar value of every factory, every taxi ride, every meal, every business, every transaction, every service, for the 1.4 billion people living in India. But it’s totally justified because… AI! They’re laughing at us folks, believe me.”

It was (unintentionally) perfect timing, because the next day Burry fired a harpoon into the everything-bubble and the entire tech sector began to sell off. The market managed to claw back some of its losses in the days that followed, but the selling returned this week. People were finally discovering just how fictional these companies’ forward earnings really were — and how outright fraudulent their balance sheets actually are.