Hi everyone,

Some of you may have received a message or email this week from someone pretending to be me—but alas, it wasn’t me…it was an imposter!

I was alerted to this by a sharp-eyed sub who noticed the unusual tone and flagged it to me privately. It turns out someone created a fake account using my photo and a slightly altered version of my actual Substack handle. This account was used to contact some members of my audience, likely in an attempt to scam you.



To be clear, my account has not been compromised. This is simply a case of someone grabbing my photo, creating a fake account, and then using publicly available information from Substack to contact my audience. Thankfully, the fake account appears to have been taken down, but it’s a good reminder that these things can happen.



Unfortunately, neither I nor any other published has direct control over this. I’ve seen others report similar issues recently, so it seems to be an ongoing problem on the platform. Hopefully Substack will become better at detecting imposter accounts but here are a few simple ways to protect yourself and ensure you are not caught out in a GREAT FAKING!

Firstly, as a rule, I do not send private messages to subscribers.

The only messages you’ll receive from me will come in the form of published content—like newsletters, articles, or videos. I leave my comments open to paid members and encourage members to connect with me this way. I also routinely facilitate members only Q&A sessions which is another way you can interact with me and have your questions answered.

As such, if you receive a private message claiming to be from me—and we haven’t already arranged to communicate in the comments—it’s almost certainly a fake.

It is also good practice to always check the sender’s profile.

Imposter accounts typically use subtle misspellings or small tweaks to mimic real ones. Clicking on the profile should reveal whether it’s a genuine publisher. Fake accounts will have very few subscribers or posts, and generally look...off.

If you ever spot one of these imposters, please report the account—it helps keep the community free from bad elements. Below is an example of the recent scammy message.

To end on a positive note, this weekend I’ll be publishing an important interview with David Rogers Webb, author of The Great Taking. It is an update that I believe is well worth your time, so look out for that one in the coming days.



Take care!



Mike