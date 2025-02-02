https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/london-gold-market-queues-up-borrow-central-bank-gold-after-big-shipments-us-2025-01-29/

Hi everyone,

You may have heard about the recent gold squeeze in the London bullion market—where buyers who thought they owned physical gold are now being told, “Sorry, we’ve run out!”—leaving them with nothing but an IOU. This situation has unfolded because the gold market operates much like a fractional reserve banking system.

Just to recap, this is when only a fraction of customer deposits are kept available for withdrawal, based on the assumption that most clients won’t withdraw their money all at once, all at the same time. This opens the door for the bank to use customers deposits for speculation. The London Bullion Market follows a similar model, except instead of cash, it’s gold.

The actual amount of physical gold available for immediate delivery is a closely guarded secret. What’s known, however, is that bullion exchanges lend out customers' gold for profit, relying on the fact that most buyers don’t request immediate delivery. In fact, most buyers do choose to leave their gold stored in the exchange’s vaults, as this allows them to lease it out for short-term yield, use it as collateral, or have it ready to sell without delay. Under normal circumstances, this system functions smoothly—so long as people trust that their gold will, in fact, be available (including for delivery) when they need it. What happened recently is a test of how the system holds up when a significant number of gold buyers suddenly demand physical delivery instead of leaving their gold in storage.

The result? The London bullion market was caught off guard and is currently unable to meet redemption requests. Delivery times, which typically take no more than a few days, have now been extended to between one and two months. This bottleneck has exposed the realities of a fragile financial system that largely runs on IOU's. But it also threatens to expose a much greater truth, that far more contractual claims to gold and silver exist than there are physical metals backing them. Depending on who you ask, estimates range anywhere from 10-to-1 paper claims per ounce of gold to as high as 1,000-to-1.

For those wanting to learn more about this recent incident, the Reuters article I shared above provides further insights. Key takeaways include the revelation that the London gold market is now “queuing up to borrow central bank gold” and a quote from a banking insider admitting, “The market is facing a liquidity crunch, with extended delivery times highlighting the vulnerability of a system built on fractional reserves.” Put simply, what we’ve witnessed is a bank run—only in the gold market.

The key takeaway here isn’t just about how much gold is (or isn't) in the London vaults—it’s about liquidity, or rather, how quickly it can disappear. Now imagine what happens when the next crisis hits and everyone is demanding their assets back from everyone at the same time. I expect the same dynamic to play out en-masse. You’ll see stocks hitting no-bid, banks freezing withdrawals, pension funds refusing redemptions, gold sellers failing to deliver, and investment brokers locking people out of their accounts. At that point, most people will be left holding IOUs, while the real assets are funneled off to the secured creditors—otherwise known as the too-big-to-fail banks.

This is one of the reasons I emphasize liquidity so much in the Wealth Preservation Pyramid. I understand these dynamics well, but they are often overlooked because the system does a good job of maintaining the illusion of liquidity—right up until the moment people need it most, at which point it suddenly takes on the appearance of a sandy desert. Knowing this, we have to ensure that we're ready in advance for such a situation and think about crisis-liquidity ahead of time. Physical gold and silver is a must, but consider also some cash, goods for trade and barter and also, taking a really good look at the IOU's you're holding. Whilst you might not be able to eliminate them all, nor want too, it's useful to imagine what could happen to those promises in a liquidity crunch. Then consider how you might increase the portfolios liquidity in advance of such a crisis.